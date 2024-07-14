Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 329,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,493. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

