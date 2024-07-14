Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 234,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

