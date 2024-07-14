Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 42,379 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,379 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Foundation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in First Foundation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in First Foundation by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 899,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

