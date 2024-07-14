Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,773,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 237,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 870,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

