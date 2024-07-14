Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,193,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tennant by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 112,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

