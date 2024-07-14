Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 66,398 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,538. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $246.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

