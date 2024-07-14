Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 88,860 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,860 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.35. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.