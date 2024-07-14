Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,755 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.96. 2,823,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

