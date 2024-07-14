Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 243.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.83. 753,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.46 and its 200-day moving average is $192.72. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

