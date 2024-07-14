Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 310,217 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 774,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.