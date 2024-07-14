Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.