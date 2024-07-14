Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,978,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $515,133,000 after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Visa by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average is $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

