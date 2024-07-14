Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 6,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

About Swire Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.