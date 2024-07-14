Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 6,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46.
About Swire Pacific
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.