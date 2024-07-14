Swiss National Bank Buys 10,769 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of PDD worth $156,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.11.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

