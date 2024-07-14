Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $63,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 122,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 246.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

