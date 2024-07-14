Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $205,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $432.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

