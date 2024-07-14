Swiss National Bank Has $140.73 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $140,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. 3,043,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

