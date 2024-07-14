Swiss National Bank Has $52.93 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 2,130,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

