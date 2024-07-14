Swiss National Bank Has $58.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Cincinnati Financial worth $58,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 662,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

