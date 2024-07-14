Swiss National Bank Has $69.27 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $69,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.48. 1,039,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

