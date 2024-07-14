Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $64,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after acquiring an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after purchasing an additional 294,488 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $387,481,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

