Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $56,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.51. 1,039,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,428. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

