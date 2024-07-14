Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $57,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Reliance by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.82. The company had a trading volume of 401,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.94. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

