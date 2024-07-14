Swiss National Bank Sells 13,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $66,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.72. 371,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on STE

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.