Swiss National Bank Sells 284,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 284,300 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Visa worth $1,322,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.01.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

