Swiss National Bank Sells 30,300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AMETEK worth $126,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.52. 874,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,835. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

