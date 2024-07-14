Swiss National Bank Sells 453,100 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $136,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. 2,048,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,824. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

