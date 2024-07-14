Swiss National Bank Sells 55,400 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $134,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $155.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,804. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

