Swiss National Bank Sells 84,700 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,816,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $173,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

EW stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,449. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

