Swiss National Bank Sells 89,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Johnson Controls International worth $133,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,203. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

