Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $60,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,025,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

