Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $2.81. Taitron Components shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 13,055 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taitron Components

Taitron Components Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.