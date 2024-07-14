TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,677,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,541,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

