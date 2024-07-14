TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,972 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 4,656,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

