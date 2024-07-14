TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

