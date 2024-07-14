TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

