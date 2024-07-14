TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,499,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 7,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 341,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 8,220,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.