TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.95.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

