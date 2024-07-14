TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $322,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 448,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southern by 491.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 222,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 184,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 3,682,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,915. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

