TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 214.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,500. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

