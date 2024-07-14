TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.36% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,313. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

