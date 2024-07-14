TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

