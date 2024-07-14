TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,988 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.59. 2,451,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.