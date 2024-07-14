TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,988 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.59. 2,451,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.
Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
