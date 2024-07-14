TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,596 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,488,000 after buying an additional 2,496,403 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,016,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,489,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 771,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,703. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

