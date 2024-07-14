TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,861. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

