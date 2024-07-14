Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,369 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Blue Bird worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blue Bird by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 105,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of BLBD traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

