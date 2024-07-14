Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Encompass Health by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %

EHC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. 482,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,448. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.