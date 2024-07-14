Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 709,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,580.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,397. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

