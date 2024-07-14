Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 376 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $93.30. 2,047,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

