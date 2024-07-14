Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.58. 544,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.